Guest Opinion: Raises taxes would hurt recovery
Drew Kamp, president and CEO of the Council Bluffs Area Chamber of Commerce.

As Iowa, and the nation, continue to recover from the COVID-19 pandemic, there have been many things to celebrate, but also many challenges to overcome.

Though Iowa is recovering better than many other states, the Council Bluffs Area Chamber of Commerce is concerned by the proposed tax increases the Biden Administration and several members of Congress continue to push for. We feel that now is not the time to increase taxes, as doing so will create uncertainty and risk slowing economic growth at a time every effort needs to be made to ensure the economy continues to recover.

The president’s budget proposal includes $3.6 trillion in tax increases to assist in funding the administration’s policy priorities. The administration has noted the increases will only impact the wealthy and large corporations, but we worry the tax proposals will ultimately be paid for by workers and families through the potential of lost jobs and lower wages, which would impact thousands of small businesses throughout Iowa and the nation.

For example, the proposal to raise the corporate tax rate from 21% to 28% would hurt businesses of all sizes, their employees and consumers. If the corporate tax rate were increased to 28%, Iowa companies would face a combined state and federal rate of 35.1% — more than 10% higher than China. Additionally, under the president’s budget proposal, companies headquartered in Iowa would face higher U.S. taxes on global income.

In all, this tax proposal would impact 18,498 Iowa employers, including 12,786 small businesses with fewer than 500 employees. Many of these businesses are just now beginning to get back on their feet. Sudden and substantial tax hikes are likely to hamper their recovery and positive momentum.

Experience shows that the damage from higher corporate tax rates will be borne overwhelmingly by workers, who will see lower wages and fewer jobs. All Iowans, as consumers, can expect to see higher prices and even higher utility bills as companies pass along the cost of increased taxes.

Keep in mind, President Biden’s proposal does not include businesses only. It also threatens investment in Iowa start-ups and growing businesses. The proposal essentially doubles the tax rate on capital gains, hitting approximately two-thirds of capital investment in the United States. For some Iowa investors, the combined state and federal tax rate would exceed 50%. If you are trying to pass a family farm onto the next generation, saving for retirement, to buy a home, or for your child’s college education, you will be adversely impacted.

Adding further to the burden, the president’s proposal would levy a much higher tax burden on the transfer of assets of family-owned businesses at death. This would threaten the ability of the next generation of Iowans to keep family-owned grocery stores, restaurants, autobody shops, construction companies, and other local businesses that are staples of their community’s up and running.

The bottom line is that raising taxes now will severely hamper Iowa, and the nation’s, economic recovery. These tax increases are not pro-growth or pro-job policy; they are not part of the recipe for economic recovery; and they should not be enacted.

We ask our members of Congress oppose raising taxes that will hurt Iowa’s small businesses, workers, and their families.

— Drew Kamp is the president and CEO of the Council Bluffs Area Chamber of Commerce.

