Guest Opinion: Raises taxes would hurt recovery

As Iowa, and the nation, continue to recover from the COVID-19 pandemic, there have been many things to celebrate, but also many challenges to overcome.

Though Iowa is recovering better than many other states, the Council Bluffs Area Chamber of Commerce is concerned by the proposed tax increases the Biden Administration and several members of Congress continue to push for. We feel that now is not the time to increase taxes, as doing so will create uncertainty and risk slowing economic growth at a time every effort needs to be made to ensure the economy continues to recover.

The president’s budget proposal includes $3.6 trillion in tax increases to assist in funding the administration’s policy priorities. The administration has noted the increases will only impact the wealthy and large corporations, but we worry the tax proposals will ultimately be paid for by workers and families through the potential of lost jobs and lower wages, which would impact thousands of small businesses throughout Iowa and the nation.