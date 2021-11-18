Guest Opinion: Southwest Iowa CASA reflects on National Adoption Month

November is National Adoption Month, and southwest Iowa CASA program is celebrating and supporting the many families in our community who have welcomed a child into their home through adoption — with a special spotlight on adoption by relatives.
When we think about adoption from foster care, many of us think of it in terms of adoption by a non-relative. What we don’t all realize, however, is that adoption can take many forms. It’s also quite common for a child to be adopted by or live with a relative or family friend.
Often, when a child cannot safely go back home with their parents, then their grandparents, aunts, uncles and other family members step up to care for them. This is known in the system as “kinship care.” In some cases, children live with family friends, coaches, teachers or mentors — which is called “fictive kin.”
Keeping children with people they know is what CASA volunteers and professionals in the system strive for, because it helps keep them connected with their community, culture and loved ones.
CASA volunteers are everyday citizens from the community who are screened and trained, and appointed by a judge to advocate for a child’s best interest in court. They work collaboratively with the professionals on the child’s case, including the caseworker, attorneys and others. Their top priority is to advocate for the child to reunify with their parents whenever safe and possible. When this is not an option, they advocate for the child to live with and be adopted by other family members, friends, or with a caring adoptive family.
This season of Thanksgiving, CASA volunteers are thankful for those who give each child a safe, permanent and unconditionally loving home where they can heal and grow!
For more information on the work of CASA volunteers and to get involved, inquire at casaiowa.org or 712-328-4811.