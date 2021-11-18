Guest Opinion: Southwest Iowa CASA reflects on National Adoption Month

November is National Adoption Month, and southwest Iowa CASA program is celebrating and supporting the many families in our community who have welcomed a child into their home through adoption — with a special spotlight on adoption by relatives.

When we think about adoption from foster care, many of us think of it in terms of adoption by a non-relative. What we don’t all realize, however, is that adoption can take many forms. It’s also quite common for a child to be adopted by or live with a relative or family friend.

Often, when a child cannot safely go back home with their parents, then their grandparents, aunts, uncles and other family members step up to care for them. This is known in the system as “kinship care.” In some cases, children live with family friends, coaches, teachers or mentors — which is called “fictive kin.”

Keeping children with people they know is what CASA volunteers and professionals in the system strive for, because it helps keep them connected with their community, culture and loved ones.