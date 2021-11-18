 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Guest Opinion: Southwest Iowa CASA reflects on National Adoption Month
0 comments

Guest Opinion: Southwest Iowa CASA reflects on National Adoption Month

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
180210_NWS_CASA-Anniversary2_jshearer.jpg

Anne Christensen, the local Court Appointed Special Advocates coordinator, speaks about the need for more volunteers within the CASA program during a 20th anniversary dinner at Pizza King on Thursday, Feb. 8, 2018.

 JOE SHEARER, NONPAREIL FILE PHOTO

November is National Adoption Month, and southwest Iowa CASA program is celebrating and supporting the many families in our community who have welcomed a child into their home through adoption — with a special spotlight on adoption by relatives.

When we think about adoption from foster care, many of us think of it in terms of adoption by a non-relative. What we don’t all realize, however, is that adoption can take many forms. It’s also quite common for a child to be adopted by or live with a relative or family friend.

Often, when a child cannot safely go back home with their parents, then their grandparents, aunts, uncles and other family members step up to care for them. This is known in the system as “kinship care.” In some cases, children live with family friends, coaches, teachers or mentors — which is called “fictive kin.”

Keeping children with people they know is what CASA volunteers and professionals in the system strive for, because it helps keep them connected with their community, culture and loved ones.

CASA volunteers are everyday citizens from the community who are screened and trained, and appointed by a judge to advocate for a child’s best interest in court. They work collaboratively with the professionals on the child’s case, including the caseworker, attorneys and others. Their top priority is to advocate for the child to reunify with their parents whenever safe and possible. When this is not an option, they advocate for the child to live with and be adopted by other family members, friends, or with a caring adoptive family.

This season of Thanksgiving, CASA volunteers are thankful for those who give each child a safe, permanent and unconditionally loving home where they can heal and grow!

For more information on the work of CASA volunteers and to get involved, inquire at casaiowa.org or 712-328-4811.

0 comments

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Commentary: Rittenhouse and Arbery cases, Jan. 6 probe reveal stench of America's broken justice system
Columnists

Commentary: Rittenhouse and Arbery cases, Jan. 6 probe reveal stench of America's broken justice system

You've probably heard the old political maxim, most popular in the crime-ridden 1970s, that a conservative is a liberal who's been mugged. In the 2020s, it turns out that a criminal justice reformer is now a white dude who suddenly finds himself in jail after taking part in an insurrection to keep Donald Trump in the White House. Right-wingers busted for taking part in the Jan. 6 riot at the ...

Commentary: In Kyle Rittenhouse's case, vigilantism goes on trial, too
Columnists

Commentary: In Kyle Rittenhouse's case, vigilantism goes on trial, too

The trial of Kyle Rittenhouse starts Monday. What's going on trial isn't just the teenager accused of killing two men during a chaotic night in Kenosha, it's also the idea of the self-appointed authority to take up arms — essentially, vigilantism. Rittenhouse wasn't law enforcement. He wasn't a member of the military. He didn't even live in Wisconsin, let alone the city where civil unrest and ...

Commentary: Is religion the real reason for opting out of COVID vaccination, or is it an excuse?
Columnists

Commentary: Is religion the real reason for opting out of COVID vaccination, or is it an excuse?

Iowa’s governor has announced a lawsuit against the Biden administration over the federal government’s vaccine requirement for large employers. She says the order "pits Americans against Americans while forcing them to choose between making a living or standing up for their personal beliefs." That's not quite true, however. The federal order, which applies to those with 100 or more employees, ...

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert