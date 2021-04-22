Guest Opinion: Support needed for college and career exploration

As we recover from COVID-19, Iowa is confronted with many challenges, among them a growing workforce shortage and declines in higher education enrollment. The percentage of high school graduates pursuing education or training beyond high school has declined for three years in a row for the first time in history. At the same time, the demand for skilled workers to fuel economic expansion greatly exceeds the number of people with the skills to fill open positions.

There are many facets to these dual problems. One of them is a lack of guidance and support for high school students considering their college and career options. Research has shown that school counselors are key to a successful transition to post-secondary education and training. Their influence is especially significant for low-income and first-generation college students who may not have guidance available at home.

Unfortunately, caseloads and mental health needs do not always allow for counselors to play this role. Iowa's average ratio is one counselor for 418 students and while that is below the national average, it is much higher than the 250 or less recommended by the American School Counselor Association.