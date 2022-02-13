Marlon's Memo: Positive thinking — a life saver?

“I CAN do this!” “You WILL get that job.” “We ABSOLUTELY ARE going to make that happen!” “I BELIEVE in you!” “That promotion IS as good as mine!” “We got this!”

These six phrases each contain one key common element. Do you know what that is?

The answer my friends is positive affirmation.

Affirmations are words and actions which provide support as well as encouragement and are vital — one might even say paramount — in our daily battles between positive and negative thought patterns. The reason for this is because both support from those around us and most importantly, the support of our own consciousness, pave the way for confidence and healthy esteem.

In the wake of what is now year three of chaos and confusion from a global health crisis, it seems that depression, worry, stress and anxieties are at an all time high. Low self image and feeling lack of worth have come to be prevalent mindsets among the young and old alike.

Today, I’d like to inform every single one of my readers of their value. I would like to show how we all are deserving of inner peace and to discuss the many benefits of allowing positive thoughts, ideas, concepts and conversations to rule our everyday lives.

What is positive thinking ?

Positive thinking is what has been described as “the practice of focusing on the good in any given situation.” Not to be confused with avoiding truth or reality in matters, but rather, seeing life’s scenarios for exactly what they are and yet still choosing to display optimistic thought and behavioral processes.

In my world, I like to try and start each day out with words of encouragement to myself and for all those who may follow me. Letting people know that I understand the things they go through, sharing stories of my own successes or my learnings from failures or just simply saying “good morning” and wishing blessings on their day are merely some of the ways I work to accomplish that.

That is actually just one of many ways in which I’ve learned that we can master our thinking — by starting each day on a positive note.

Some start the day off reading materials that stimulate pleasant feelings. Others have found it beneficial to begin the day with a nice walk, not only for the obvious health benefits, but for the mental clarity that can be found in the morning solitude. Still many others like to commence their daily activities by talking with a person or persons whom they find build them up and motivate their energies in the right direction for a successful day.

The body and the mind are linked so closely together that the emotional and physical results of working on the way we perceive things is astounding.

I have found entire books worth of insight on more things that we can try putting into effect for our day to day quest to “smile through the pains.” I won’t get into everything, but I would love to highlight the things I was shown on this journey, such as:

Focusing on the good things we have going for us in life. (There will always be challenges, hurdles, obstacles, setbacks, disappointments and issues to face. It’s so important for us to be able to manage these and navigate through them successfully. A key part of doing this is to be able to look at our lives as a whole and to recognize the many positives, or blessings that abound.)

Practicing gratitude. Being thankful. Showing appreciation. These, these are qualities of positive mentalities. Understanding that everything we have, own or possess is a gift especially our very lives! Why do I say practice? Because we are humans and sometimes it takes repeated, continuous efforts on our parts before we can unlearn old patterns and swap them for new improvements and methods. Yes, it takes work!

Spending time with positive people. You know we always hear the phrase “guilty by association.” Almost always used in a negative connotation, however today — I want to stress it’s role in our topic. Be guilty of associated with positive people.

Just like negative influences, habits and traits tend to quickly wear off so too can be said of positivity. Making people who have goals, who uplift, who have encouraging things to say and who radiate good vibez from within the sources of our conversations and friendships opens the door wide for us to engage, learn, grow and discipline our thinking.

By choosing to be around others that put these tips into practice forces us to look at ourselves and areas where we may need to change things up or replace some maybe not so healthy tendencies with new ones that promote our inside smiles.

Another very important part of change involves being able to honestly look at ourselves and identify the places within us that need worked on. Without knowledge or awareness of who we truly are recognition of necessary adjustments can be futile.

Full honesty with ourselves is the very first step. The second is this — once we have found it within us to accept the results of our honesty we then need to swap out negative or unwholesome energies with positive talks with ourselves.

So many of us are simply beat down by life and all it entails. Jobs that stress us out, illnesses that wear us down and those we care for, bills that pile up higher than our bank accounts ever thought of reaching, children and family members that cause us strife and on top of these — our own demons leave billions, I mean billions of us either seeking solutions or ready to just give up.

That being said I can not point out enough times the vitality of being kind to yourself. Trading the language of depression for a language of progression. I am, I can, I will — these types of phrases promote confidence and belief. They also lend a hand directly to two other departments id like to introduce.

1. Manifestation

2. Law of Attraction

Despite it’s many varied meanings, when I speak of manifestation I’m referring to the concept of seeing a result in our minds, speaking out our wishes or desired outcomes in life and focusing our time energies and attentions on them. “What does that do?” you ask. It opens a channel or flow of life to us in which almost naturally by working in harmony with our desires, we then begin seeing the exact results we verbalized.

Manifestation is a concept that one has to be ruled by positive thinking otherwise the desired results will not be achieved and an entirely opposite set of circumstances can be produced on the negative end of our spectrum. Just as we can project good into our lives through the powers of thought and action, we can also continually invite invite the bad (negative) sides of life to remain in our dwelling. When this occurs it we may find it difficult to understand why we are where we are or why we can’t seem to just move forward.

Just as we talked about earlier — we can not progress without first learning what we have to change within and allowing those changes to begin guiding our minds, hearts and attitudes. In short, manifest!

What is the Law of Attraction ?

The Law of Attraction is a philosophy. It is the idea that by keeping positive thoughts on the forefront of our minds, that we will incur positive results. By the same theoretical standard, negative thinking is attributed as the cause of the negative outcomes in our lives.

Simply put, think good things and good things will come to you.

It’s easy to see how manifestation (projecting desired outcomes and living in accordance with those projections to produce favorable results) and the Law of attraction (the theory that the desires and types of energies we put out into the universe are the same types of energies that will be reciprocated) both can only be achieved through, you guessed it — positive mindsets.

American author and speaker Tony Robbins had this to say on the matter :

“It’s about anticipating health, happiness and success instead of expecting the worst.”

“It is not a cure-all that will automatically make you happier and more fulfilled and it doesn’t mean sitting around all day telling yourself that you’re happy.”

“To achieve your dreams you’ll need to act!”

“When you take responsibility for how you think, act and feel you have an internal locus ( point or position ) of control, a trait among successful people.”

I have thoroughly enjoyed everything that went into researching, reading and gaining insight on today’s article. With so many of us going through hardships on a constant basis I definitely wanted to address the many, many benefits of keeping our minds clear and focused on the things that bring us joy and that help us bring joy to others.

It’s hard as hell sometimes in our experiences to even lift our heads up from spiritual, emotional, physical and mental defeat let alone to be able to shift our focuses in a positive, forward thinking manner.

However, I promise each and every one of you that took time out to read this, that if we all daily find areas to improve and begin “practicing” ways to create healthier mindsets and demonstrations of our being then soon too, will we become the masters of enthusiasm, optimism, focus, confidence, determination, calmness and integrity.

These invaluable qualities among so many others are what we will without fail begin to cultivate and unavoidably spread like wildfire, for these my friends are the markings of a positive thinker.

Bless your day, world.