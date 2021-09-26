Muprhy column: Now running, Grassley starts in fast lane

Just as a reminder, those opponents are: state legislator and attorney James Carlin on the Republican side — yes, Grassley faces a primary challenge — and former Congresswoman and state legislator Abby Finkenauer, farmer Dave Muhlbauer, and physician Glenn Hurst on the Democratic side.

Grassley certainly enters the campaign as the favorite. A majority of Iowans have been voting for him for a long time. Until that changes, or at least is seriously threatened, he has to be considered a strong favorite at the start.

That certainly appears to be the case, at least if the newest Iowa Poll is accurate. In that poll, published a week ago, Grassley led Finkenauer in a hypothetical general election matchup by nearly 20 points, 55% to 37%.

That said, even if that poll is accurate at this moment, there is plenty of time for those numbers to change. Whichever Democrat wins the primary and the right to face Grassley — yes, we’re assuming here that Grassley survives his primary challenge — that Democrat will be a relatively new face on the statewide political scene, giving him or her an opportunity to engage and possibly sway voters who were previously unfamiliar.