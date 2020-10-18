Murphy column: Governor’s faith isn’t rewarded

It’s one thing to express the optimistic or hopeful view when attempting to lead a state through a global pandemic.

It’s another thing to make a statement that plainly defies the evidence literally right in front of you.

The least plausible line delivered during President Donald Trump’s rally this past week in Iowa may have actually come from Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds. Reynolds was addressing the crowd at the Des Moines airport during the event’s warm-up speeches before Trump arrived, when she said she was proud to be the type of governor that trusts her constituents to be responsible and do the right thing.

This comment was made to a crowd of thousands who were packed together, with few people wearing face coverings. Those actions are contrary to the advice of public health and infectious disease experts, and they happened in a state where COVID-related hospitalizations are at their highest point of the pandemic and still climbing.

“I am proud to be a governor that puts trust in her people because they are responsible, they are resilient, and they will do the right thing,” Reynolds yelled into the sea of closely gathered, mostly mask-less faces.