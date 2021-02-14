Murphy column: High demand for COVID-19 vaccine is great news; now about that supply

Supply and demand is an economic principle that is as basic as they come.

And it’s what we’re all dealing with during the rollout of the COVID-19 vaccines: there is a lot of demand for a limited supply.

Isn’t it wonderful?

Not the part about people who want the vaccine being unable to get it, or being forced to wait. That, of course, is not good, especially if that group includes any Iowans who are among those most vulnerable to the virus’ dangerous and deadly effects.

But the fact that so many people want to get the vaccine is encouraging news for those of us who want to be rid of COVID-19, or at least relegate it to the sideline, where it will be a minor annoyance, not a colossal and deadly hassle. Public health and infectious disease experts say widespread administration of the COVID-19 vaccine is crucial to helping us all move closer to that long-sought return to normal, or at least as close to normalcy as we’ll ever see again. With so many Iowans showing a clear desire to get the vaccine, we can feel heartened we are moving down the right path.

Now it’s up to our government leaders and bodies to meet this challenging moment.