Murphy column: Iowa GOP wins noteworthy, but not ground-shifting

And while Dunwell won a seat previously held by a Democrat, that district was shifting significantly in Republicans’ direction. Republican Donald Trump carried the district by 15 percentage points in the 2020 presidential election. The writing was on the wall for this one the second Breckenridge resigned: this statehouse seat was destined to be flipped.

In other words, Iowa Republicans won two races that they absolutely should have won. The predictions, projections and posturing should really stop there. And that doesn’t even account for the fact that these districts are about to change anyway. Iowa’s decennial redistricting process is under way. So analyze these two special election outcomes all you want; by this time next year, statehouse candidates will be running in districts that could look absolutely nothing like the ones Bousselot and Dunwell won.

The smart political science always recommends caution when analyzing the outcomes of special elections to the state legislature. Special elections are typically low-turnout events, and they are not necessarily predictive of what voter sentiment will look like in the next regular election.

Toss in the fact that these districts will remain as constructed for roughly another year, and it’s pretty clear we should not spend too much time over-thinking these results.