Murphy column: Iowa’s neighbors show contrasts in redistricting

The dust has settled on redistricting in Iowa. The legislative debate is done, the approved plan received strong bipartisan support, and the governor has signed those new maps into law. Iowa has its new political boundaries for the next decade, starting with next year’s midterm elections.

Other states, including a couple just across the Mississippi River from Iowa, have not been so fortunate. In Wisconsin and Illinois, the redistricting process has been a highly partisan mess, and in Wisconsin’s case, still drags on.

The contrast speaks to the dangers of partisanship in decennial redistricting, and why Iowa’s process remains a model for the nation.

Iowa’s redistricting process is hailed for its nonpartisan nature. Nonpartisan analysts in the state’s Legislative Services Agency draw the maps, and state law forbids them from employing political considerations. Only after the maps are drawn do state lawmakers get involved, and even then they can only vote the maps up or down, with one exception.