Murphy column: Mask-less rally sets uneasy tone for new legislative session

Of course, that was the point. Those people were there to protest public health measures that are designed to keep them and their loved ones as safe as possible. Rally cries of “Freedom!” rang out, leaving one to wonder about the freedom to walk through a public space without fear of contracting a deadly virus.

Regardless of any philosophical debate, the rally was dangerous. That many people packed shoulder-to-shoulder, none of their faces covered, all indoors, is basically the perfect way to enable the virus’ spread.

And if anybody was unknowingly (or knowingly, for that matter) infected, it’s possible — borderline likely — that they spread that virus to dozens of others. And if that happened, the virus could eventually reach someone who will have a difficult time fighting it. It’s not out of the realm of possibility that someone could die after being infected at the event.

Obviously the hope is that does not happen. But it’s a real and frightening possibility.