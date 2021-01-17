 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Murphy column: Mask-less rally sets uneasy tone for new legislative session
0 comments

Murphy column: Mask-less rally sets uneasy tone for new legislative session

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Murphy leg pic 2.JPG

Hundreds of people packed into the Iowa Capitol rotunda in Des Moines to protest mask requirements and other public health measures during the COVID-19 pandemic on Monday.

 Lee Des Moines Bureau file photo/Erin Murphy/

As opening days go, it could have been better. Or safer, at the least.

The first day of the Iowa Legislature’s 2021 session featured the normal opening-day remarks from both Republican and Democratic leaders. But most noteworthy about Day 1 was the public rally with hundreds of people packed into the Iowa State Capitol rotunda to protest mask-wearing and other public health orders.

There was nothing illegal about the rally, and it was conducted peacefully.

But that made it no less irresponsible and dangerous. And it’s no stretch to imagine it could, ultimately, turn deadly.

COVID-19 is still sweeping through Iowa. The disease is not running as rampant as it was during the peak surge in November and December, but the two-week averages for cases, hospitalizations and deaths remain higher than they were at any point of the pandemic before that surge.

As of Friday, 4,257 Iowans had died from COVID-19. This week, the state surpassed 300,000 cases over the course of the global pandemic.

Infectious disease and public health experts are in near-unanimous agreement that wearing face coverings and keeping six feet of distance from others are among the best ways to slow the spread of the new coronavirus that causes COVID-19.

Neither of those things were taking place at that rally on the opening day of the legislative session.

Of course, that was the point. Those people were there to protest public health measures that are designed to keep them and their loved ones as safe as possible. Rally cries of “Freedom!” rang out, leaving one to wonder about the freedom to walk through a public space without fear of contracting a deadly virus.

Regardless of any philosophical debate, the rally was dangerous. That many people packed shoulder-to-shoulder, none of their faces covered, all indoors, is basically the perfect way to enable the virus’ spread.

And if anybody was unknowingly (or knowingly, for that matter) infected, it’s possible — borderline likely — that they spread that virus to dozens of others. And if that happened, the virus could eventually reach someone who will have a difficult time fighting it. It’s not out of the realm of possibility that someone could die after being infected at the event.

Obviously the hope is that does not happen. But it’s a real and frightening possibility.

The rally, had it been held outside the Capitol, would have violated the state’s current emergency public health orders. In Iowa, people are required to wear face coverings while in public, inside and near others for at least 15 minutes. As masks mandates go, it’s not the most stringent. But state lawmakers are able to establish the guidelines that govern the Iowa State Capitol building. And Republicans, who hold majorities in the Iowa Legislature and thus set the rules, have declined to require face masks inside the Capitol. Coats and ties remain required in the Iowa House and Senate chambers, however.

Republican statehouse leaders have said they are strongly recommending that legislators wear face masks. And many, maybe even most, did so during the first week. Adherence to public health recommendations has sadly, but perhaps predictably, become political over the course of the pandemic and the vast majority, if not all, of the face mask holdouts have been Republicans.

So at the end of the first week, it is difficult to say the Iowa State Capitol is a safe place, from a public health perspective.

It certainly was not on that first day.

Let us hope and pray there are no fatal consequences.

— Erin Murphy covers Iowa politics and government for Lee Enterprises. His email address is erin.murphy@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter at @ErinDMurphy.

0 comments

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Virginia Heffernan: What the world needs now is a little Hallmark Channel
Columnists

Virginia Heffernan: What the world needs now is a little Hallmark Channel

Some years ago, my partner's father, a man then in his 70s and a lifelong Republican, told me he'd given up Fox News. In the past, Fox had struck him as a useful conservative alternative to CNN. Now it was the opposite of conservative. He couldn't vote for Trump, and he wouldn't watch Fox for the same reason: too decadent, illogical, tawdry. Had he gone back to CNN? I asked. No, he said. The ...

National Views: Trump was rightly impeached. Now the Senate must do its job and convict
Columnists

National Views: Trump was rightly impeached. Now the Senate must do its job and convict

In voting Wednesday to impeach President Donald Trump — for a second time — the House responded in the only responsible way it could to Trump’s outrageous encouragement of the domestic terrorists who invaded the Capitol last week. Ideally, the Senate would reconvene on an emergency basis and try and convict Trump before he makes the exit from the White House next week — an exit that he tried ...

Commentary: Impeachment -- A chance for Republican redemption
Columnists

Commentary: Impeachment -- A chance for Republican redemption

Among the amazing scenes in our Capitol during the failed insurrection of Jan. 6, few were more remarkable than a brief speech by Sen. Kelly Loeffler, of Georgia, shortly after Congress reconvened. Loeffler, addressing Vice President Mike Pence, said, in part: “Mr. President, when I arrived in Washington this morning, I fully intended to object to the certification of the electoral votes. ...

Commentary: Vice President Pence can preside but not decide
Columnists

Commentary: Vice President Pence can preside but not decide

  • Updated

Since the presidential election on Nov. 3, the rule of law has held. That is one of the most noteworthy, and inspiring, developments in the entire history of U.S. law. Whether they were appointed by Presidents Donald Trump or Barack Obama, by Presidents Bill Clinton or George W. Bush, federal judges have shown fidelity to the law by rejecting frivolous and evidence-free efforts by Trump to ...

Commentary: Bankruptcy is the solution to the student loan crisis
Columnists

Commentary: Bankruptcy is the solution to the student loan crisis

To understand why we have a student loan crisis — and with $1.6 trillion in outstanding student debt, it surely is a crisis — just look at the U.S. bankruptcy code. In 1965, Congress passed the Higher Education Act, part of President Lyndon Johnson’s Great Society. On the one hand, the new law established federal grants and loan programs to ease the monetary burden of attending college, ...

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert