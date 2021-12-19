Murphy column: More public feedback, less fan worship needed in budget hearing

There was so much genuflecting at Gov. Kim Reynolds’ public budget hearing this week, if you were watching you would have thought had tuned into a Catholic Mass instead of a government meeting.

What it was not, was an effective use of government time or an honest discussion about the state’s $8 billion budget.

Mostly lobbyists representing various business and interest groups spoke during the roughly one-hour public budget hearing, which was conducted virtually. Speakers were called by the governor’s chief of staff, and one-by-one heaped praise upon Reynolds for any of a number of things, including her handling of the COVID-19 pandemic, her shepherding of the state’s finances and her general awesomeness.

OK, that last one didn’t really happen, but it may as well have. This was not a budget meeting in any true sense of the term. It was not a constructive conversation about how best to manage the state’s spending for the next fiscal year, which begins July 1.

It was instead a gathering of business, industry and advocacy leaders who did little more than applaud Reynolds, perhaps hoping that she will remember them fondly when she crafts and ultimately proposes her state budget in January. (The final state budget must also be approved by the Iowa Legislature.)

This is not to say that any business, industry or advocacy leaders should not be fans of Reynolds. That’s an individual evaluation everyone is free to make. And if recent polling from the Des Moines Register/Mediacom Iowa Poll is any indication, a majority of Iowans — a slim majority, but a majority nonetheless — approve of the work Reynolds has done as governor.

And to be fair, the hearing was not totally void of policy talk. There were repeated calls for the state to lower various taxes — a particularly helpful refrain, given persistent pledges from Reynolds and legislative leaders over the past few months that they will do just that. And a few speakers did note the need to invest in government programs designed to address the worker shortage, expand access to affordable child care and housing, and make Iowa a more attractive place to live.

But the kind of adoration on display at this week’s hearing is better served for private meetings — or a campaign rally.

This was a public budget hearing — or at least, it was supposed to be. A public budget hearing should be an opportunity for, you know, elected officials to hear from the public about the state budget. It’s right in the title, folks.

There was nary an aggressive request or contrary opinion spoken during the hearing. It’s pretty safe to assume there are more than one or two people in this state who have ideas on state spending that don’t align with the hearing’s March of the Yes-men and -women. But, we didn’t hear from any of those folks.

Former Gov. Terry Branstad, under whom Reynolds served as lieutenant governor, conducted these public budget hearings very differently. Taking a cue from his predecessor, Gov. Robert Ray, Branstad actually held multiple public budget hearings: one for each state agency, and then one for public comment. It was a far more complete and public airing of the plan for state spending and allowed for at least some comment beyond the cheerleading squad.

Government’s business should be conducted as much as possible in public and with the public’s input. This week’s public budget hearing fell short of that mark.

Erin Murphy covers Iowa politics and government for Lee Enterprises. His email address is erin.murphy@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter at @ErinDMurphy.