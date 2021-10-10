Murphy column: On legislative maps, not so nonpartisan

They would still be bound by some criteria set forth in state law, but the process does allow them an opportunity to use the map-drawing pencil.

That is what Iowa Democrats are warning against.

To be clear, what the Democrats are warning against remains a hypothetical: that statehouse Republicans plan to push this process to the third and final stage. That could still happen, but it doesn’t mean this week’s vote to reject the first set of maps violated the spirit of the state’s redistricting process.

In voting to reject the first maps, Senate Republicans did nothing illegal or even unseemly. Their vote wasn’t even unprecedented. Previous Iowa legislatures also rejected the LSA’s first set of proposed maps in 1981 and 2001. In 1981, legislators also rejected the second set of maps, then approved the third maps without amending them.

But this week’s step in the redistricting process was anything but nonpartisan. All Republicans voted against the proposed maps, while all Democrats voted to accept them. Then Democrats said Republicans “took a big step closer to rigging Iowa elections,” “one step closer to rejecting the principles of our nonpartisan process to manipulate our maps,” and “chose politics over the common good.”