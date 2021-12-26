Murphy column: Perhaps a pause on moving Iowa out of 1st

Once again, the death of Iowa’s first-in-the-nation caucuses may have been greatly exaggerated.

Although, to be fair, in this case the Iowa caucuses’ prestigious perch may have won only a stay of execution, but not a commutation.

A report from Politico this week suggests national Democrats may at the very least put a pin in their effort to pull the plug on Iowa’s first-in-the-nation caucus status.

Iowa’s enviable perch in the nation’s quadrennial presidential nominating process is always under fire, but that fire was doused with gallons of gasoline in February of 2020 when a new computer program developed to report the Democratic caucus results failed miserably on caucus night.

In the weeks and months that followed, it became clear that Iowa Democrats would face the fight of their lives to keep Iowa first in the nation. The sharks have been circling the Iowa caucuses for decades; now there was blood in the water, and a very real possibility that the state would not be first come 2024.

The new report from Politico suggests that national Democrats’ debate over what to do with the Iowa caucuses may be postponed, as the consensus appears to be the party has bigger fish to fry. Democrats on the national party’s leadership committees told Politico they believe the party should focus on the midterm elections and the nationwide battle for majorities in the U.S. House and Senate, as well as supporting and promoting President Joe Biden’s agenda. An intraparty squabble that would inevitably emerge from any discussion over Iowa and the national primary schedule would not serve the party well for the time being, the report cites national Democrats as saying.

So it may be that Iowa’s first-in-the-nation spot will remain safe, at least through the coming year.

And even after next year’s midterm elections and as the calendar flips again to 2023, it’s not difficult to envision a scenario where, once again, national Democrats decide it is better to focus on bigger issues for 2024, like working to get Biden re-elected. If they don’t want to have an intraparty kerfuffle playing out in public leading up to the midterm elections, why would they want such a thing while they’re trying to keep the White House?

And so it could be that, yet again, inertia proves to be Iowa’s biggest ally in remaining first-in-the-nation. So often it’s not that everyone agrees that Iowa should be first, it’s that nobody agrees on who else should be.

Iowa’s own Jeff Link, a Democratic political consultant, said as much in that Politico report.

“There have been threats of varying degrees since the ’80s, and usually what happens is right after a caucus there’s a lot of energy to do something different, and then the reality sets in that then you have to get 49 states to agree on what the alternative is, and that becomes difficult, and it’s harder to change it than it is to leave it as it is,” Link told Politico.

That said, Iowa Democrats would be well-served to not rest on any laurels. As was said at the top of this piece, the Politico report suggests a stay of execution, not a commutation.

“(Iowa) may still be f—-ed,” one anonymous and apparently colorful Democratic National Committee member told Politico. “The real question is whether it’s f—-ed in 2024 or 2028.”

The sharks may move on to other prey, but be assured they will keep circling. And they will be back.

Erin Murphy covers Iowa politics and government for Lee Enterprises. His email address is erin.murphy@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter at @ErinDMurphy.