Murphy: Never too early in Iowa for presidential campaign talk

In Iowa, it’s never too early for a presidential campaign.

That much has been clear in 2021 as potential Republican candidates have been laying the groundwork in Iowa for possible campaigns, even while more than half of their base continues to mistakenly believe their party’s candidate was the rightful winner of the last one.

The 2024 Iowa caucuses are more than two-and-a-half years away, and yet here were Nikki Haley and Tom Cotton in Iowa this past week. And while this wonderful state has many terrific experiences to offer, Haley and Cotton were not here to see the sights or hit the Pizza Ranch buffet.

Haley, a former South Carolina governor and U.S. ambassador to the United Nations; and Cotton, a U.S. senator from Arkansas, both appeared at state party fundraisers this past week: Haley in West Des Moines and Cotton in Sioux Center.

And the early-worn trail will remain busy; later this month, former Vice President Mike Pence, former U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, and South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem — each possible 2024 Republican presidential candidates — are scheduled to appear at an event hosted by the Iowa faith-based organization The Family Leader.