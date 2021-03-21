Murphy: Partly cloudy skies in Iowa during Sunshine Week

This past week was Sunshine Week, the annual reminder about the critical importance of open and transparent governance.

With that in mind, let’s discuss a couple of examples in Iowa where some clouds are blocking some of that disinfecting sunshine.

Gov. Kim Reynolds’ administration could be more expedient in responding to journalists’ open records requests.

You can believe me when I say that I am not alone in offering this analysis. That sound you just heard was the entire statehouse press corps shouting “Hallelujah!” Many open records requests are still waiting on a response months after they were originally filed.

To be fair to Reynolds and her staff, they have said they were inundated with public records requests during the COVID-19 pandemic, which was already stressing their workloads.

That may be fair, and it’s certainly believable. Media organizations have been unyielding in monitoring how state governments have managed pandemic response efforts. I have no reason to doubt the governor’s staff when they say they have been overwhelmed by open records requests.

Heavy is the head, however, and part of governing is being responsive to the public. That includes making records available to the public.