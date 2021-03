Murphy: Pleased with the verdict, upset with the trial

Under no circumstances should that ever land a journalist in handcuffs, a courtroom or jail.

Because the former is an attorney and the latter a journalism teacher, I asked Iowa House minority leader Todd Prichard and assistant minority leader Jennifer Konfrst for their thoughts on the trial. Both are Democrats, like Sarcone.

Prichard said he was pleased the jury acquitted Sahouri, saying the system worked in this case. I asked Prichard, a prosecutor, whether he feels Sahouri should have faced trial in the first place.

“I’m hesitant to second-guess, not having studied the file. But you know, it’s one of those things where the evidence was overwhelming that this person was not going to be found guilty,” Prichard said. “I don’t think it’s a case that I, personally, would have brought as a prosecutor. But that’s me.”

Konfrst repeatedly used the word “chilling” to describe the whole situation.