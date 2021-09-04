Murphy: Plenty of intrigue in special statehouse election

Last school year, Ankeny became one of the state’s focal points in the debate on how schools should operate during the pandemic. The district started the school year operating in a sort of hybrid system, with students alternating between days in the classroom and days working from home, and it also required students and staff to wear face masks.

The district’s attempt to split the difference between reducing student population in order to preserve social distancing while still getting kids on site for in-person instruction was nonetheless met with strong resistance. A few Ankeny parents were ultimately at the heart of the movement that convinced Republican legislators and GOP Gov. Kim Reynolds to write two new state laws: one that requires districts to offer every student the opportunity to attend school full-time during a pandemic, and another that prohibits schools from requiring students and staff to wear face masks.

Republicans are convinced those issues helped them win both Ankeny statehouse seats in 2020, and the issue could still be a motivating factor in this special election. Of course, now parents who are upset at the aforementioned new state laws are beginning to speak out. So the question is whether the issue may now be motivating voters on the other side as well.

Some of the campaign ads airing in the district have been interesting as well.