 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Murphy: We need more governing, less campaigning
0 comments

Murphy: We need more governing, less campaigning

{{featured_button_text}}

There’s been too much campaigning and not enough governing taking place lately at the Iowa Capitol.

It’s not the only example, but the most recent one happened this this week when Republican Gov. Kim Reynolds and Democratic state auditor Rob Sand publicly traded accusations over Sand’s audit of Reynolds’ use of public funds for a COVID-19 public service announcement.

The abbreviated version of the story goes like this: Sand’s office filed a report that alleged Reynolds improperly used public funds to make the PSA, which featured the governor and other public figures encouraging Iowans to wear face masks to slow COVID-19’s spread. Reynolds used $500,000 in federal pandemic relief funding on and appeared in the PSA. However, state law prohibits the governor and other state elected officials from using public funds to promote themselves.

Shortly after the report was made public, Reynolds’ office responded by noting state law allows for an exemption during a public health emergency.

Sand’s office then responded to the governor’s response, essentially alleging that the governor needed to, in her public health emergency declaration, specifically waive the law that bars state executives from using public money to promote themselves.

This gets a bit into the legal weeds, but the interpretation from Reynolds’ office is that state law says a public health emergency declaration creates those exemptions without the need for each law to be specifically stated.

Here’s the bigger point: Much of this conversation, debate, disagreement, whatever you want to call it, could and probably should have taken place between the auditor’s and governor’s staff before either one of them went public.

Clearly the auditor and governor have different interpretations of the state law in question. One option would have been for their respective staffs to hash some of that out between themselves before airing their dirty laundry for the public.

In other words: They could have governed.

I’m not assigning motives here, but this is happening against this backdrop: Reynolds likely will be running for re-election next year, and Sand has acknowledged he is weighing whether to run for governor.

It does not take a giant leap in logic to question whether both parties were at least partially, if not entirely motivated, by politics in their handling of this report.

Sand could have given the governor’s office more time to respond to the report. Reynolds could have taken her disagreement with the report’s findings to Sand first.

Instead, both went quickly to the public. As a result, Iowans were subjected to a back-and-forth that sounded more fitting for a candidate debate stage in late October of next year and less like an honest disagreement between two state executives.

In other words: They campaigned.

Iowa Sen. Pam Jochum, a Democrat from Dubuque, often would say that candidates spend their entire time on the campaign trail as bitter adversaries, but once elections are over, they must focus on governing.

Too often, it seems, that switch is no longer taking place. Elected officials appear to be having a harder time stepping off the campaign trail and onto the path to good governance, even after an election is well into the rear view mirror. That’s not a recipe for good government. At some point, elected officials need to lay down their partisan swords and work for the greater good, not political points.

Perhaps it’s a naive dream in this politically-polarized climate, akin to wishing DC Comics would straighten out its cinematic universe, but here goes anyway: Let’s all hope — or even demand — that our elected officials remember more often to do their jobs instead of just trying to keep their jobs.

— Erin Murphy covers Iowa politics and government for Lee Enterprises. His email address is erin.murphy@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter at @ErinDMurphy.

0 comments

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+2
Viewpoint: Memorial Day and the day after
Columnists

Viewpoint: Memorial Day and the day after

The more we make Memorial Day about remembering our fallen warriors, the better off we are as Americans. And the day after Memorial Day, there are many steps we as thankful Americans can take to honor the service and sacrifice of those who have so selflessly served us. It’s important to realize that, in every war in our nation’s history — from Bunker Hill to Baghdad — the majority of those who ...

Trudy Rubin: ‘Don’t give up on us.’ Afghan girls and women in grave danger when US troops leave
Columnists

Trudy Rubin: ‘Don’t give up on us.’ Afghan girls and women in grave danger when US troops leave

“Don’t abandon us!” That’s the message I’m getting from brave, educated Afghan women — as the Pentagon advances the date for the final troop withdrawal from Afghanistan to mid-July. There is a last minute Pentagon scramble to plan for evacuating 18,000 translators who worked with the U.S. military, but it’s still unclear whether this will happen. But little thought seems to have been given to ...

Commentary: Congress must make Biden’s vision for the oceans come true
Columnists

Commentary: Congress must make Biden’s vision for the oceans come true

Ocean conservation was once a goal for Democrats and Republicans alike. In Congress, they collaborated to ensure that U.S. fisheries would be sustainably managed, to protect imperiled marine creatures by banning the use of driftnets and shark finning, and to set aside large areas of the ocean for special protection. While he was president, George H.W. Bush designated six National Marine ...

Commentary: Tax the rich? Here’s what Biden forgot
Columnists

Commentary: Tax the rich? Here’s what Biden forgot

President Joe Biden proposes to impose steep new taxes on high earnings and lucrative investments to help pay for expanded child care and other social programs. But if he’s serious about requiring wealthy Americans to pay more, he missed one of the most obvious places to start. That would be by curtailing a gift to business owners granted by the 2017 Republican tax law: a special deduction ...

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert