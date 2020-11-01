On the Schmitt List: 50 years of storytelling comes to a close

But I didn’t limit storytelling to my column. I learned to use the technique in public speaking and in training new employees. My employees will tell you, much to their chagrin at times, that I have a story for nearly every situation. But I learned a long time ago that while people don’t always remember facts and figures, they will nearly always remember a good story.

Some years back, I read a magazine article that encouraged people to describe themselves in one word. After numerous attempts, the word I settled upon was “storyteller.” After all, telling stories is what I love to do.

Before closing out this story, perhaps the last of the “On The Schmitt List” offerings, I want to take a moment to thank the hundreds of people who have made living in Council Bluffs and publishing The Nonpareil an enjoyable and rewarding 20-year experience; not only for me but also for my family. The list of names is too long to include here but I am grateful to each and every person who touched our lives.

Since announcing my upcoming retirement, people have been asking me what I plan to do next. Besides continuing to live in Council Bluffs and having more time to enjoy my family, I don’t have any big plans.