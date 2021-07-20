 Skip to main content
Positively Speaking: A final good-bye
Positively Speaking: A final good-bye

Dear friends,

I’ve led a blessed and full life — a big life. I’ve been fortunate in more ways than I can count, and I’m grateful for the many ways I’ve been blessed.

I think of you as a beautiful blessing in my life. The privilege to write to you every week has been an honor. So many of you have written me about my columns, and I’ve been grateful for each word. I’ve had the privilege to meet some, but for most, our relationship is through this column. That has not hindered the friendship I feel and my gratitude for you.

If you are a regular reader of my column, you know I was diagnosed with Stage 4 Gastric Cancer in mid-February 2020 and given 9-12 months to live. Along with my incredible oncologist, Dr. Pashtoon M. Kasi, at the Holden Comprehensive Cancer Center at the University of Iowa, we have fought this cancer with everything we have. It has at times been a fun battle with Dr. Kasi at my side, but as I’ve written many times before, there are a few diagnosis that a positive fight cannot overcome. It appears my battle with stomach cancer is one of them. So, this is my last letter to you in the form of my column, Positively Speaking.

To the Nonpareil, I want to thank you from the bottom of my heart for the privilege of serving you and your readers. The fact you believe, as I do, that positive, uplifting, and encouraging content are essential for your community speaks volumes about you. Thank you for publishing my weekly column.

I’ve penned this column in anticipation of the day I can no longer write to you.

So thank you for reading Positively Speaking. I hope you continue. I pray that my words have made a difference and positively impacted your life. I encourage you to be the light in the darkness.

So, here is where it comes to an end. May God bless you and yours. I wish you nothing but happiness and joy.

Warmest and kindest regards from your optimistic friend,

Gary

Gary Moore Mug

Gary W. Moore is a freelance columnist, speaker and author of three books including the award-winning “Playing with the Enemy.” Follow Gary on Twitter @GaryWMoore721 and at garywmoore.com.
