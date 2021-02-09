Positively Speaking: Do you own a Rand McNally Road Atlas?

I think our first trip was our most memorable and that was our trip to Yellowstone. We took off before cell phones with an Atlas opened on the dash and we were rolling ... our first stop was the Mitchell “Corn Palace” in Mitchell South Dakota. I remember our oldest, Toby looking at the building and saying, “We drove all this way to look at a building made of corn?” However, the next stop promised to be better as we headed off to “Wall Drug!” It’s amazing how a little ingenuity and the promise of “Free Ice Water” transformed a small-town drug store into an internationally known tourist stop.

The badlands followed and then a stop at Mount Rushmore. I’ll confess, I was awestruck at the first siting of this incredible monument. I hope to see it again someday. Then we were off to Devils Tower and the magnificence of Yellowstone. We made it all the way there and home, without the use of a phone or GPS.

We headed East the following year to the history of the Williamsburg area and Washington DC. The following year we headed south to Texas and the Alamo. All incredible memories with the help of Rand McNally and their big and beautiful road atlas.