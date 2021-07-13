Positively Speaking: Passing on a legacy after a lifetime of positivity

In my first book, “Playing with the Enemy,” I wrote a story about my father and in my father’s honor. To me, “Playing with the Enemy” was more than a best-selling book. For years, it has been a dream of mine that somebody would make it into a movie — and I still pray it comes to pass.

But that’s not why I wrote it. I didn’t even write it for fame or glory or to eventually make my way into becoming a syndicated columnist. Instead, I wrote “Playing with the Enemy” because my father’s life impacted me so profoundly and I wanted my children to know, embrace, love and celebrate his legacy. “Playing with the Enemy” is about passing down family legacies and family traditions. I can only hope that my children’s children, and their children and their children, and their children will know the story of Gene Moore because of “Playing with the Enemy.”