Positively Speaking: The crossing from poor country to here

Today, I look at my kids, nieces and nephews and realize they’ll be shocked to believe their dad and uncle ate squirrel ... and I did. Mom breaded the squirrel and fried it like chicken in an old cast iron skillet. After removing the squirrel, she’d make a milk gravy that we’d pour over the squirrel and fried potatoes. It was delicious.

I guess if tuna can be labeled “Chicken of the Sea,” squirrel can be labeled “Chicken of the Trees.” And I’d choose fried squirrel over tuna anytime.

My mom and dad are both gone but their lives and culture still course through our veins. I was born in Kankakee County, but I still feel as though the little coal mining town of Sesser, Illinois is home. There is a world of difference between where I live now in a growing suburban area. But when back in Sesser, I’m immediately transported back, unconsciously using the dialect and accent of the area.

While on a book tour a few years ago, the route took me near Sand Springs, Oklahoma and I stopped at the family cemetery to see my two oldest brothers. Once again, even though I had not been there in 40 years, it immediately felt like home in ways my real birthplace never has.