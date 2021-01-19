Positively Speaking: The pandemic of pessimism vs. the opportunities of optimism

“The sky is falling! The end is near!”

In a variety of words, we are hearing these dire warnings issued by the talking heads on television and on talk radio, daily. The fear then permeates into the minds and hearts of listeners who then spread to their friends, family, and coworkers. Yes, fear and pessimism can travel just like a virus. Washing your hands and wearing masks won’t help. Social distancing will, but it requires far more than staying six feet away. Avoid the carriers of pessimism like the plague.

Pessimism is a tendency to see the worst aspect of things or believe that the worst will happen. Sound familiar? How many people do you know live this way? A pessimistic outlook causes lack of hope or confidence in the future. It’s a terrible feeling to live without hope. Even worse, pessimism is a self-fulfilling prophesy. If you live your life believing the worst is coming, your mind and body conspire together to make it so. What you look for, you usually find.

We speak often about optimism and the opportunities for a successful and happy life. But like the typical optimist, I usually avoid pessimism like a nasty virus.