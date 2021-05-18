Positively Speaking: Two wooden sticks formed my world

Those sticks took me on a five-week tour as a drummer for country star Ray Price. All along the way, I couldn’t have ever imagined where my sticks would take me next.

Through the years, I’ve performed off and on in my church with our praise and worship team, but life, health and professional travel brought me to the point where performing ended.

A few weeks ago, Pastor Matt Smith arranged an opportunity for me to take those wooden sticks and make music one more time, and maybe for the last time. I was so rusty — but the band pulled me along and allowed me the privilege to sit at those drums and play. I’m grateful.

What’s the point of this column? One point is to emphasize the importance of music education, which I believe is tragically undervalued within our educational system. More importantly, the point is to highlight the impact of doing what you love and finding your passion. The joy of taking those two pieces of wood into my hands and making a joyful noise, for me, is priceless. It has enriched my life in indescribable ways.

You just never know the profound impact moments in time can have. Lightning may strike at any time. You must always be open to new experiences, as you never know where they will lead.