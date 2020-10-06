Positively Speaking: Unexpected twists and turns

Life is rarely as we plan it. What we expect often turns out differently and we are reluctantly forced to adjust accordingly. Riding the waves of life is what we make of it. It can be waves of frustration or we can allow those same waves to take us on a fascinating journey.

I didn’t plan on spending the last few days in the hospital, yet here I am. So, I’m writing this column on my phone rather than my laptop. I’m doing so, the old-fashioned way, without the use of my usual editing program. I’m horrified how this may be received by your newspaper but hopefully we can take it all in stride.

If you are a regular reader of my column, you know I’m fighting Stage 4 Stomach Cancer. It’s not what I expected. This isn’t what I planned. Lying in this hospital bed using one finger to type my column on a phone certainly isn’t what I anticipated happening ... but it did.

So, what do you do when life unexpectedly changes your plans? You can react to the problem or you can respond. You can react with anger, sadness, frustration, or depression, or you can respond with courage to overcome the adversity. You can use your intuition to guide you. You can harness thoughtful and logical creativity and act to overcome the unexpected obstacle.