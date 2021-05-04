Positively Speaking: Who says, my “Smart TV” is so smart?

Huh?

Easy for Jeff. He actually is a “rocket scientist.” I think he can send us all to Mars using his telephone, an umbrella, and a Red Ryder Wagon. He gave me a quick tutorial and was out the door ... yet I wasn’t even sure how to turn either TV on.

If they are so smart? Why can’t they figure out how to run on a single remote? If they are intelligent, why is it every time I talk into the voice activated feature on the remote, it answers, “There is no channel called ...” no matter what channel I choose. If they are smart, why did I walk out of the bedroom this morning to find Arlene holding one remote over her head and the other at knee level. “What are you doing,” I asked. “Trying to turn on the TV,” she responded.

Oh, before you ask, no, there was no instruction manual. I called to get one and was told I could access it on my smart TV. Right.

Over the last seven months, I’ve learned the basics of managing my TV with these remotes. We never get too old to learn and after I figured it all out, it’s not that hard. But why should I have spent the first four months only watching Netflix because I couldn’t figure out how to leave the streaming services and over to cable? And please do not tell me a really smart TV can’t figure out how to operate with a single remote.