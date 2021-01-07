Positively Speaking: Will you choose to be a Victor or Victim in 2021?

Last week we spoke of the choice to make 2021 a better year and not remain stuck in our past. To act as if you have no power to change the course of your life only becomes a self-fulfilling prophecy. If we want 2021 to be a better year, we must do something to make it so.

I was CEO of a business with a distribution center in New Orleans when Hurricane Katrina hit. It was a devastating event to the entire region and our business, creating losses that could never be recovered. I visited New Orleans several times afterwards, and even though time had passed, and life moved on, there was a minority of the population who chose to remain living in emotional devastation. Some call it “victim syndrome.” I understand that loss of loved ones, property and lifestyle is devastating. I also suffered through it. However, there is a choice to be made. You can live in the past negativity or choose to positively move forward. I’m not making light of tragedy and loss. I am, however, encouraging those who have suffered to positively move on. Rather than choosing to remain in the sorrow and pain of these past events, make a conscious and active decision to put your eyes on a brighter future. Allow optimism to give you hope.