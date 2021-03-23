Positively Speaking: 'You ain’t nuthin but a hot dog?' Those are fighting words in ChiTown!

This delicacy begins with a Vienna all beef hot dog mounted upon a poppy seed bun. Then add bright yellow mustard (yes, the color and shade do matter). Chopped onions, Vienna brand bright green relish (same color as the Chicago River on St. Patrick’s Day), two Italian pickled sport peppers (hot Serrano), two wedges (not chopped) of tomato, a long slice or wedge (no fancy wavy or crinkle cut) of kosher/deli dill pickle, topped off by celery salt sprinkled the length of the bun. The most important admonishment is no ketchup! You can have ketchup with your fries, but you are required to keep it at least twelve inches from the sacred dog. There’s no room for deviation here.

I see dogs as I travel claiming to be Chicago, but the slightest modification disqualifies it’s claim. I was in St Louis and a dog stand advertised Chicago Style but made two critical errors. Chopped tomato and jalapeño slices instead of sport peppers. The dog was destroyed ... dead to me. I mean really ... is it the Mona Lisa with a different smile? Is it the Magnificent Mile without Big John standing at the end? Some things in life require a purity about them ... a tradition ... knowing my dad was the first in our family to taste one and I was next. I introduced the exact same dog to my Iowa wife (she’s still struggling with the idea of eating a hot dog at all). I introduced them to my kids and now to Caleb and Noah. I find satisfaction in the fact every dog, regardless of generation had the same aroma, look, texture and taste. I find joy and comfort in the consistent continuation of this Chicago tradition. It’s food, it’s a delicacy, it’s tradition and it’s artful beauty on a bun.