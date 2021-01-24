Unity pledges on Day 1, sharp attacks on Day 2

Nor is this to say that Republicans must go along with every proposal from the Biden administration in order for the rest of us to determine they have fulfilled their pledges to find common ground.

But neither will Republicans digging in their legislative heels be acceptable if they want to be seen as unifiers. Pledging to work across the aisle does not mean, in practice, waiting until the Democrats propose conservative policy. It takes two to tango, and all that.

During his weekly call with Iowa reporters, Grassley this week said he could see himself working with the Biden administration on issues like lowering prescription drug prices, criminal justice reform, trade and biofuels.

“I’m hopeful that there’s room for bipartisan cooperation on a whole range of issues,” Grassley said. “I often say this town should be about policy, not personality. So regardless of who someone supported in the election, I think there’s an opportunity to look ahead and work together for the good of Iowa and the country.”

That sounds like a plan that a lot of Iowans can get behind.

Now let’s see if the deeds match the words.

— Erin Murphy covers Iowa politics and government for Lee Enterprises. His email address is erin.murphy@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter at @ErinDMurphy.