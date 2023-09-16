We already knew the Council Bluffs Community School District offers something special to its students.

Its programs are as good as any in the metro area or across the state, and the recent strides its made in work-based learning and early childhood education are impressive to say the least.

This week, several state officials got to see first-hand what makes Council Bluffs a great place to learn.

On Tuesday, Iowa Workforce Development officials got to see how work-based learning programs like the district's TradeWorks Academy are raising the bar on preparing students for skilled trades and other in-demand career fields.

On Thursday, Iowa Department of Education officials got to see the new Anne E. Nelson Early Learning Center and how high-quality learning is now being offered by the local public school system for a birth to age 3 demographic.

The response to both tours was that the message was received by the state officials, who will able to able to cite their first-hand experiences in Council Bluffs as the state looks to bolster its success in both the areas of work-based learning and early childhood education.

Council Bluffs school leaders have deliberately placed themselves in a position to serve a model for other districts who want to achieve similar results in their communities, and in both cases are also actively monitoring their programs to make sure they achieve those intended results.

Superintendent Vickie Murillo asked of the Diploma +1 Pathways, which include the TradeWorks program: "Why make them wait?" It's an excellent question, to which the Council Bluffs schools has the right answer: Don't.

Students in the Council Bluffs schools are challenged to graduate with not only their high school diploma but something else — whether that's an associate's degree through Iowa Western Community College, a career certificate, some college credits or a workplace credential that will help them land a job.

The district recognizes that college isn't for everyone, but Murillo rightly stresses that earning a living wage should be for everyone, and the district is striving to offer the opportunities to make that a reality for any student willing to step up to the challenge and do the necessary work.

Likewise, the district has rightfully identified children's early years are critical for their future academic success, while difficulties accessing child care create a burden in today's workforce. The common solution is offering high-quality early childhood education, which the Anne E. Nelson Early Learning Center makes available to those in the community who might not otherwise have access to it.

The intent is to scale the model to districts big and small across Iowa, and we hope the vision is successful.

To come to fruition, though, significant investment will be required by state lawmakers. Likewise, work-based learning programs require funding along with the support of their local business communities.

Don't be surprised when legislators start citing Council Bluffs as they advocate for the policies and resources necessary to expand these programs.