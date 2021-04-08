Editorial: Decision not to hold Celebrate CB parade this year the right one

We’re getting there, but we’re not back yet.
Yes, more people are getting a COVID-19 vaccine, and yes, more events that were cancelled last year are scheduled to be held this year.
But ...
We must remain diligent and safety conscious. And for this reason, we agree with The 712 Initiative and Celebrate CB committee’s decision not to hold the Celebrate CB parade this year.
Will we miss the parade? Absolutely. But it’s not yet safe enough to hold an event that typically draws about 10,000 people to a central area in downtown Council Bluffs.
Yes, more people will likely be vaccinated by the time the parade would have been held, but there is no guarantee of what the county’s positivity numbers will look like. And the planning time for an event of this scale must be done early enough, that the question marks left by the pandemic make holding the parade just too risky.
“While The 712 Initiative staff has been able to execute many events in a safe and reimagined manner, it unfortunately proved to be too much of a challenge for the Celebrate CB parade which typically draws a crowd around 10,000 people,” said Sheryl Garst, CEO of The 712 Initiative, when the announcement was made. “The parade also relies entirely on sponsorships for insurance and traffic control needs. Understandably, many of our large sponsors had pivots in their funding to COVID-19 related needs due to the pandemic.”
This explanation is more than reasonable. We get it.
It’s important to note that there will still be events for Celebrate CB, but they are designed with pandemic safety in mind.
We encourage residents to take part if they feel comfortable in doing so:
- Celebrate CB 2021 will kick off with Clean Sweep on May 11. Volunteers will be supplied with refreshments at check-in for them to enjoy at their clean-up site. Visit the712initiative.org to sign up to volunteer.
- Wellness Wednesday is on May 12. Celebrate the more than 40 miles of recreational trails in Council Bluffs by getting out and about on this day.
- The week’s festivities will continue on May 13 at Farmers Market Council Bluffs. The market will host a bike parade, interactive activities with the Council Bluffs Public Library, and a final drop-off for The 712 Initiative’s shoe drive.
- The evening of May 14 will celebrate cabaret. Council Bluffs’ community theater, Chanticleer, will take the main stage of the new Hoff Family Arts & Culture Center with “Whine, Women & Song!” as they pay tribute to decades of incredible women in music. The show will be socially distanced and limited seating is available. Visit PACEartsiowa.org to purchase tickets.
- The week of events will wrap up with a Black Squirrel Scavenger Hunt on May 15. Those who compete in the scavenger hunt to find black squirrels around the community will be entered to win a variety of prizes. The scavenger hunt map will be posted on Celebrate CB’s Facebook page the day of the event.