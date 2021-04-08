Editorial: Decision not to hold Celebrate CB parade this year the right one

We’re getting there, but we’re not back yet.

Yes, more people are getting a COVID-19 vaccine, and yes, more events that were cancelled last year are scheduled to be held this year.

But ...

We must remain diligent and safety conscious. And for this reason, we agree with The 712 Initiative and Celebrate CB committee’s decision not to hold the Celebrate CB parade this year.

Will we miss the parade? Absolutely. But it’s not yet safe enough to hold an event that typically draws about 10,000 people to a central area in downtown Council Bluffs.

Yes, more people will likely be vaccinated by the time the parade would have been held, but there is no guarantee of what the county’s positivity numbers will look like. And the planning time for an event of this scale must be done early enough, that the question marks left by the pandemic make holding the parade just too risky.