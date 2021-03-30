Iowa Views: A salute to heroes at Anamosa prison

Our hearts go out to the loved ones of the heroes who perished in the line of duty at the Anamosa prison.

A solemn anniversary tolled this week as local health care providers reflected on one full year of facing COVID-19.

In that time, the staff at UnityPoint Health-Finley Hospital has nursed back to health 310 COVID-19 patients, while 52 have died.

MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center workers cared for and discharged 697 patients with COVID-19, while 73 such patients have died.

Two-hundred people in Dubuque County and more than 500 in the tri-state area have died from COVID-19. In addition, every aspect of our community has felt the impacts of this insidious virus.

A bright spot — we have helped each other through it. Think about the thousands who have suffered and survived. Consider that 80 nonprofit organizations received grants from the Community Foundation of Greater Dubuque’s disaster recovery fund, activated just over a year ago. In that time, the foundation has awarded close to $1.6 million of funds raised to help people impacted by the pandemic. No doubt that helped ease the collective burden.

As we remember all that we have lost this year, let us be proud of the work done in our communities to support and lift one another up.