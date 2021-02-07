Iowa Views: Another legislative session, another GOP push to siphon money from Iowa’s public schools

The following editorial was published by the Des Moines Register on Jan. 29:

It’s deja vu.

Republicans controlling the Iowa Legislature and governor’s office are focused on making sure everyone can have a gun, no one has an abortion and state and local government is further starved by tax cuts. You’d think after four years in charge, they’d get some new ideas.

Nope.

Enter more proposals for “school choice.”

That phrase, as everyone knows by now, is an attempt to put lipstick on the pig of siphoning taxpayer money from public schools to funnel to private schools. And, largely, to Christian schools. Also, largely, to help families that already have the resources to send their kids to private schools.

This year’s most prominent version of the same tired idea comes from Gov. Kim Reynolds. Among the bad proposals in her 65-page bill, an amended version of which the Senate passed Jan. 28: Use public education dollars for a new “students first scholarship fund.”

The amount of each scholarship would be a portion of the per-pupil funding the student’s public school district would have received. (See sentence above about siphoning money from public schools).