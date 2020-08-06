Iowa Views: Can you give us the lowdown for the layman on how vaccines work?

The following editorial appeared in the July 31 edition of the Des Moines Register:
Vaccines are cheat codes for the immune system. If you don’t know what a cheat code is, stop right now and look it up.
The human body is designed to have certain events occur at certain times. Growth/height and reproduction are examples. The immune system has a certain time during which it can be taught what is “foreign.”
What’s fun about the immune system is the way it learns. One of the most important teachers of the immune system are tiny worms in the soil, 1 to 3 millimeters in length. Thus, children who grow up exposed to dirt have stronger immune systems (hygiene hypothesis). The immune system is working out (lifting weights) during a crucial time. Therefore, it is important children get certain diseases early in life. Their immune systems will learn how to fight them off.
Of course, there are variations: poor immune systems (boy in the bubble) and hyperactive (allergy/asthma).
The immune system can recognize and process thousands of substances. When it recognizes something as foreign, the body creates a tag for it. With this tag attached, another part of the immune system recognizes and destroys it.
There are different ways this teaching can be done. One can get the disease, making one vulnerable to the effects of the disease itself. Or you can get part of the disease, which is what vaccines deliver.
With vaccines, the offending organism is chopped up, pickled or immobilized. The immune system recognizes it as “foreign.” It still figures out a recipe for putting a tag on this fragment.
The next time you meet this substance, whether it be in a vaccine or the real thing, your body knows how to fight it.
An example of this is tetanus. For the vaccine, tetanus is ground up and injected. (The organism causing tetanus, Clostridium tetani, is found everywhere in the environment, not just on rusty nails.)
If your body gets infected with tetanus and the tetanus produces its poison, the immune system knows what that poison looks like is and able to fight it off. This has been a tremendous success.
In 35 years of practicing medicine, I’ve seen two cases of “lockjaw.” One person had not received their tetanus immunizations. The other, being elderly, had lost immune protection.
This mechanism sure beats getting a deadly disease.
Someone asked the newspaper to explain why “T-cell activation” is important in vaccines.
The immune system has defenses against outside invaders.
The B-cells make chemicals called antibodies. These chemicals can attach to invading substances, antigens. These antibodies act as markers or bar codes. When these now-marked substances get to the spleen or a similar place in the body, they’re pulled out of circulation.
If you’re into trivia, look up the bursa of Fabricius. This is where B-cells were discovered.
T-cells are another type of artillery. Once a cell has been tagged, by antibodies from B-cells or from the memory the T-cells generated early in life, the T-cell recognizes an infected cell.
The T-cell destroys the cell-factory making viruses.
Interesting fact: The thymus is a gland found in the neck. It is the origin of T-cells and it degenerates over time.
Childhood is the time to build up your immune system. This helps explain why it’s more difficult for adults to fight off new infections (cue coronavirus).
With a properly trained immune system early on (exposure to lots of antigens, including their routine vaccinations), a child’s “library” of T-, B- and memory cells gives a much better immune system as they go through adulthood.
So how would the ideal coronavirus vaccine work?
The ideal vaccine is given once, is painless, and has no side effects. One dose is effective for everybody, everybody takes it and immunity lasts forever. We won’t get there.
Well, what can we reasonably hope for?
Let’s review herd immunity. If everyone is partly immune or most people are completely immune, the virus can’t spread.
Let’s use measles as a model because that’s very well established. The measles virus is the classical example of the aerosol spread. For there to be enough resistance to spreading measles, 95% of the population must have had the measles shot or disease. This is herd immunity. With 5% or less of the population susceptible, the measles virus can’t find enough people to infect.
It is important to note that the measles shot is very effective at getting immunity started.
The coronavirus immunizations being tested are unlikely to be as effective as measles. It is unlikely that one shot will give near lifelong immunity; this is just a feature of the coronavirus. … Thus, you need 100% uptake by the population.
If people refuse to take the shot, there’s plenty of “fuel” left for the virus to spread.
If people can get this infection more than once, we have a long, slow disaster in the making.
