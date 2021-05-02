Iowa Views: Dumping driver’s education would make Iowa roads less safe

The following editorial was published by the Dubuque Telegraph Herald on April 25:

A bill by the Iowa Legislature regarding driver’s education instruction would create more problems than it would solve.

There are lots of things about which Mom and Dad know best. Driving might or might not be one of them.

Yet Senate File 546 would eliminate the requirement that students receive driving instruction from a certified professional before procuring a license to drive. Instead, the measure, which is awaiting signature by Gov. Kim Reynolds, shifts the role of instructor to parents, all but eliminating the need for driver’s education.

When it comes to teen drivers, here’s something we can all agree on: Safety should be the top priority. We need to keep students safe as they are learning and develop safe drivers for the long term. Parents as the sole instructors would not be the best way to accomplish that.

Currently, state law requires anyone younger than 18 to take a 30-hour driver’s education course approved by the Iowa Department of Transportation and complete at least 20 hours of driving practice with a parent or instructor.