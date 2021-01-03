Iowa Views: Every citizen can help combat COVID-19

The people reluctant to get the vaccine might not be who you think they are, according to the poll.

More women than men are skeptical of the vaccine. Only 36% of people younger than 45 think they will get the vaccine, while the rest aren’t sure they need it. Though minority groups have been hit hardest by the virus, polling shows Black and Hispanic citizens among the most hesitant to get the vaccine.

Much of the polling was done before the vaccine was put into use. Now that Americans have seen Vice President Mike Pence, President-elect Joe Biden and Dr. Anthony Fauci roll up their sleeves — not to mention, staff members at Dubuque’s two hospitals and other local medical providers — maybe some apprehensions will be put to rest.

The more people learn about the vaccine, its effectiveness and its impact, the more likely they are to get vaccinated. Transparency by the U.S. government will be critical — even about the unknowns, such as how long the vaccine’s effectiveness will last.

But every American can play a role in promoting vaccinations. Ask your friends, your neighbors, your grandchildren. Make sure everyone you know knows just how much this matters.