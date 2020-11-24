Iowa Views: Iowa and its hospitals are at a perilous stage, ER doctor says

People could be in the waiting room six to eight hours. Then you’ve got someone from a car accident coming in. Car wrecks and heart attacks and strokes are still happening while the hospital deteriorates.

Do most people coming to the ER need to be there?

There is a spectrum of people coming in. Some are very sick. And some are just plain scared because they received a COVID diagnosis. They have a positive test and symptoms and were told if they felt sick to go to to the ER. They need someone to reassure them.

Gov. Kim Reynolds recently announced more money for hospitals. Does that help?

You can have all the money you want, but you need staff to spend the money on. Our staff are getting sick and dying. Instead of throwing more people into the breach, how about turning off the faucet?

By the way, time is not money. This is a fallacy. Time is time. Money is money. All the money in the world won’t buy you more time if you’re dying.

Should the governor issue a mask mandate?