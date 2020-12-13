Iowa Views: Iowa still facing water-quality challenges

The following editorial was published in the Dubuque Telegraph Herald on Dec. 6:

It was nearly three years ago that the first legislation of 2018 signed into law by Kim Reynolds was a water-quality measure, something the Iowa governor was proud to support.

Its backers hoped the legislation would set a higher bar for water quality.

The bill was a long time coming — debated over the course of at least four legislative sessions. Though it finally was on the books, its critics complained there wasn’t enough money or enough teeth in the bill.

Testing by the Iowa Department of Natural Resources released this week might tend to support that conclusion, though there was some good news.

Evaluations by the DNR removed more than 55 segments of surface water from a list of those impaired but changed little in eastern Iowa.

The biannual report on the state’s water quality classified 775 segments of surface water in the state as being impaired this year, down from 831 in 2018. Impairment can mean many things — most often, E. coli.