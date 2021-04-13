Iowa Views: Making the cut

It’s true some bills didn’t survive, but we would urge lawmakers to focus their attention on working to pass meaningful legislation to improve the affordability and availability of child care. It is vital that lawmakers get this done.

The same goes with steps to improve broadband and housing affordability in Iowa.

It is unfortunate that other bills still are alive: Legislation that would reduce unemployment benefits for people, many of them suffering from the pandemic’s fallout, remains viable; also, the bottle bill that would let retailers refuse redeeming containers if they are near a redemption center is still alive.

This proposal would make it more difficult for Iowans to take back empties and may lead to greater littering on the state’s roads.

Some parts of the governor’s “school choice” agenda are alive; that includes proposals on charter schools, though the bill to promote state funding for private scholarships failed.

Meanwhile, a proposal to scuttle voluntary diversity plans, like the one in Davenport, is still alive, too. This bill has the potential to loosen the reins on parents who want their kids to be able to leave the district and go elsewhere. But it would also do financial damage to the district and the students who remain.

We would urge our delegation to look out for the interests of the community as a whole, along with its people and institutions. In Des Moines, there are plenty of individuals, and special interest groups, making clear their agenda. We’d rather lawmakers focus on the greater good.