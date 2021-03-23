Iowa Views: Permanent courtroom cameras to livestream trials would add transparency in judicial system.

The following editorial was published by the Des Moines Register on March 18:
The charges against Des Moines Register reporter Andrea Sahouri and her acquittal have been well documented by media all over the world.
What should not be overlooked amid the coverage and commentary about the case: the value of the public being able to easily watch the three-day trial online in real time.
The livestreamed proceedings were a model for other courtrooms in Iowa and around the nation and were made possible by Drake Law School and its First Year Trial Practicum.
For one week each spring, all classes for first-year law students at Drake shift to an actual trial held on campus. The unique endeavor, now in its 24th year, allows students to witness every phase of a trial. They watch jury selection. They can talk with attorneys, judges and even jurors after a verdict.
In previous years, students have observed cases dealing with burglary, vehicular homicide, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, involuntary manslaughter, first-degree murder and other charges.
“The courtroom on Drake campus is a designated state courtroom, and the 5th Judicial District can have a trial there any time,” said Steve Foritano, director of the Trial Practicum. “We keep an eye out for a trial and may ask for it to be moved here. Judges recognize the value of the program for law students and are willing to participate.”
The value of this program was expanded from law students to all the rest of us when Drake selected the trial for State of Iowa v. Andrea Sahouri. The defendant was working for this newspaper covering a protest when she was arrested and charged with interference with official acts and failure to disperse.
In a typical year, Drake would livestream a trial to only a few students unable to attend in person. Some members of the public might show up on campus to watch.
This year the school opened access online free to anyone in the world to watch the trial. It had 7,700 unique views of the proceedings, including from the United Kingdom and Germany.
Those of us watching quickly realized this was not an episode of “Law & Order.”
It was better.
More of this transparency should come to courtrooms
We got a more in-depth education in court proceedings, learning about everything from objections to pretrial discovery to spoliation instructions. (In layman’s terms, spoliation refers to possible destruction of evidence that should have been preserved.)
Lawyers stumbled with questions. Witnesses fumbled with face shields. Police officers explained protocol for body cameras and squad car public address systems. Judge Lawrence McLellan, who presided over the trial, later told an editorial writer he forgot the cameras were there until he saw himself on the news.
Thanks to Drake, we watched the judicial branch in action.
More of this transparency should come to other courtrooms. Cameras have been allowed in Iowa courtrooms for more than 40 years, but are rarely used for extended trial coverage, typically only when local news media or courts-oriented cable channels dedicate resources to covering the most attention-grabbing portions of high-profile cases.
It’s time for that to change.
‘Public oversight of the judicial branch is important’
Cameras let voters gauge the performance of judges and weigh whether elected county prosecutors are justified in the decisions they make on which cases to pursue.
They allow friends and family members of the accused to witness trial proceedings from a distance. That is important for those who cannot afford to travel and pay for lodging during a hearing. And it’s especially important during an infectious disease pandemic.
Cameras ensure the frivolous prosecution of innocent defendants like Sahouri can be witnessed by interested people all over the world.
“People forget courts are the third branch of government, and they should have the same expectations about openness and transparency,” said Robert Pratt, senior U.S. District Judge of the Southern District of Iowa. “Public oversight of the judicial branch is important.” (Alas, the federal judiciary does not permit even still cameras or audio recording equipment at any time.)
Cameras in courtrooms make that public oversight easier.
Yes, some additional funding and staff would be required to ensure confidential conversations are muted, exhibits can be seen and jurors are not filmed, per Iowa’s courtroom rules.
But letting the light shine on our judicial system — a system that has incredible power over the freedom and future of the accused — would be worth the investment.