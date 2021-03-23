Iowa Views: Permanent courtroom cameras to livestream trials would add transparency in judicial system.

The following editorial was published by the Des Moines Register on March 18:

The charges against Des Moines Register reporter Andrea Sahouri and her acquittal have been well documented by media all over the world.

What should not be overlooked amid the coverage and commentary about the case: the value of the public being able to easily watch the three-day trial online in real time.

The livestreamed proceedings were a model for other courtrooms in Iowa and around the nation and were made possible by Drake Law School and its First Year Trial Practicum.

For one week each spring, all classes for first-year law students at Drake shift to an actual trial held on campus. The unique endeavor, now in its 24th year, allows students to witness every phase of a trial. They watch jury selection. They can talk with attorneys, judges and even jurors after a verdict.

In previous years, students have observed cases dealing with burglary, vehicular homicide, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, involuntary manslaughter, first-degree murder and other charges.