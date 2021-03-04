Iowa Views: Republican lawmakers must not succeed in deciding whose perspective counts in U.S. history

It’s impossible to learn from a past that we are not allowed to see and hear. We can debate the perspectives offered in the 1619 Project and the 1776 Report. We can dispute the points made here. We can and we should. Banning ideas because they make us uncomfortable does not unify us or make us more secure. While learning about Thomas Jefferson and Monticello, we absolutely should learn about Sally Hemmings and James Fossett, the slaves who played significant roles in that historical story. We should learn why “Lift Every Voice and Sing” is considered the Black national anthem. We should tour the Whitney Plantation in Louisiana that today offers visitors an honest account of the lives of slaves who toiled there in earlier times. It’s important that we know that most enslaved people were in fact not well-fed or treated like family, as so many mainstream historical accounts would have us believe. And as we approach the 100th anniversary of the complete devastation of Greenwood, Oklahoma, at the hands of the white citizens of Tulsa, we should want to know what brought us to that tragic moment in our history.