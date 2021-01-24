Iowa Views: Spend the legislative session on things that will improve the lives of Iowans

There is nothing like the isolation and job losses of this pandemic to underscore the need for mental health services.

While Iowa invested a portion of its federal coronavirus funding into its mental health system, this state needs a stable source of revenue going forward. That includes money for a statewide children’s mental health system. Lawmakers patted themselves on the back for creating this in 2019, but then — surprise — failed to fund it.

Legislators also must abandon short-sighted attempts to impose work requirements on Medicaid recipients. This would lead to Iowans losing health insurance, the very thing needed to cover the cost of psychiatrists, counselors and other services.

Invest in government and education

Iowans rely on government for everything from street repair and police response to disaster relief and food assistance. Taxpayer-financed parks, libraries, public lands and other shared resources raise the standard of living for all Iowans.

And what could be more important to Iowa’s future than providing an educational foundation for our children? Yet this state repeatedly underfunds K-12 education. It also provides less and less support to higher education as a percentage of universities’ budgets, shifting more of the cost burden to families.