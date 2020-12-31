Iowa Views: State lawmakers should not meet in person until vaccines are available to most Iowans

The following editorial was published in the Des Moines Register on Dec. 23:

The Iowa Legislature is scheduled to convene on Jan. 11. In a normal year, 150 lawmakers from all corners of the state — as well as staff, lobbyists and pretty much anyone else — would congregate in the State Capitol..

Except there is a contagious virus circulating that has already killed more than 3,600 Iowans.

Bringing lawmakers together is a very bad idea. It’s irresponsible. And it’s unnecessary.

Leaders of the Republican Party, which controls both chambers of the Legislature, told Register reporters this month that, although plans are still in flux, meetings and sessions are expected to take place largely at the Capitol under mitigation measures such as having committee meetings in large rooms.

That’s not enough. Legislators can and should conduct business largely or entirely from their homes, as many workers have been doing for months. As more and more people are vaccinated, they could re-evaluate a more conventional session.