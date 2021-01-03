Iowa Views: What we learned from a challenging 2020

Food: Instead of grabbing and going, we learned the value of a home-cooked meal. While it may have added inches to our waistlines, it also reminded us of the importance of sharing, laughing and communing.

Health: With a daily case count of COVID-19, we became more aware of things that could keep us healthy – sanitizers, masks, hand washing – and the need for watching our weight, exercising and avoiding bad habits.

Politics: Because some candidates tried to mislead their constituents, we became savvier citizens, seeking out information that wasn’t part of some party’s talking points. In record numbers, we voted to make sure our voices were heard.

Human relations: Because of the willingness of some to speak out, we saw how many weren’t treated fairly in countless situations. Hopefully, we became more compassionate and unafraid to make our own voices heard.

Goals: Because we were forced to spend time in a bubble, we got to consider what we value most. Was it travel, adventure, education? Or was it simply a hug from a relative we weren’t able to see?

As the year comes to a close, take inventory of your life. As difficult as it may have been, you might have come out of it stronger and more focused than when you went in.