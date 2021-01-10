Our View: America will not survive unless we can find the courage to say 'enough'

We are too lost in whataboutism — unable to acknowledge culpability, instead choosing to point the figure in deflection.

We all claim to not be heard, but the truth is, we’re not really listening either. There is no future without compromise and there is no compromise without honest, transparent communication.

We must not forget that we Americans must be more than politics. We must be more than hate and anger and distrust. We must be more than what we see on television and on social media. We must be more than to only be about ourselves, our personal ideas and our personal beliefs. We must be more than our own sense of righteousness and entitlement. We must stop arguing about what we consider to be the sins of the past, put grudges aside and commit ourselves to begin building a better America. Not just for us but for generations to come.

It’s not easy. We’ve been hurt and we’ve hurt each other. We’ve turned on our fellow men, women and children and caused our country to bleed. It’s hard to just give up grievances when those scars run so deep, but we must ask ourselves what is the point in holding onto them? Is the everlasting damage we are doing to ourselves and to America worth it?