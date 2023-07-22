Pottawattamie County has lost nearly a third of its child care providers.

Between 2017 and 2022, the number of child care programs listed with Iowa Child Care Resource & Referral in the county dropped from 197 to 138, with the overall number of available spaces declining 7%.

A similar decline was reflected across the state, and fewer child care centers accept Iowa Child Care Assistance — a critical component of keeping care affordable for families.

Without access to affordable, high-quality child care, it's difficult — if not just outright impossible — to hold a steady, well-paying job, let alone raise a family that's set up for success in the future.

So, there's a problem.

Fortunately, local, state and federal officials are working on solutions — albeit ones that are coming too slowly for families who have needs today, and likely for many families who will have needs in the coming months and years.

The Council Bluffs Community School District is poised to open the Anne E. Nelson Early Learning Center next month at North Eighth Street and Avenue F.

The center will serve about 175 preschool students and about 30 infants and toddlers ranging from 6 weeks to 3 years of age, and it will serve as a model that we hope finds success and helps other Iowa communities address some of the challenges related to meeting child care demand.

“It will help,” Shirley Urich, community development specialist for Child Care Resource & Referral of Southwest Iowa, told Nonpareil reporter Tim Johnson for a story on today's front page.

But, Ulrich added: “I think there still is a lot of work to do in southwest Iowa.”

We agree.

It's encouraging to see Lewis Central look to add an early childcare center to its plans for a new primary school. Treynor is also opening a preschool classroom this fall. A group in East Mills received a $1 million grant from the Charles E. Lakin Foundation to renovate a former nursing home into a high quality child care center.

There appears to be a bit of a race to keep up in the early childhood space, and that should help. There's also interest among lawmakers at the state and federal levels to do more to provide access to quality child care, which may also help.

Ultimately, though, what's needed is more openings for children in the community, and that means more centers — or larger centers — and, crucially, more teachers and facilitators, who are often not compensated adequately for the work they perform and the importance it has to our society.

We're excited to see progress being made, but we can't lose sight of the fact that the initiatives currently underway only constitute part of the solution to the larger problem.

Additional investment of dollars and attention to providing affordable access to high-quality child care needs to remain a priority for public officials in the years to come, and we all must do our part to making sure that it remains part of the agenda in future legislative sessions and as decisions are made on how to best invest public dollars.