Our society already makes the hours and days — if not years — following a sexual assault harder on the survivor.

Those barriers, whether it's the stigma or making a report to law enforcement or anything else, are worth our efforts to remove or reduce to the extent possible.

Yet the Iowa Attorney General's Office has created a new obstacle for women who have chosen to use emergency contraceptive after their attack.

Iowa Public Raido reported earlier this week that more than 160 reimbursement requests for emergency contraception provided to rape victims are pending in the office.

The records, obtained by IPR and later by the Gazette, show the requests total about $7,500, with several dating back as far as 2021 and one left unresolved since August 2020.

The delay has prompted Johnson County this week to join Polk County in providing for reimbursements on the county level, which is laudable for the Iowa City and Des Moines communities but fail to solve the problem for other Iowans.

Republican Iowa Attorney General Brenna Bird paused the funding as part of an audit of victim services when she took office in January, although it wasn't confirmed until early April, according to reporting and records obtained by the Gazette under a public records request.

Though the payments are not explicitly required by law, it has been the state’s longtime policy to cover the cost of emergency contraception from the victim compensation fund. In rare cases, it has paid for abortions for rape victims.

The Iowa Attorney General’s Office said it was reviewing the practice to evaluate “whether this is an appropriate use of public funds" as it conducts an audit and wouldn't provide an update on the effort to the Lee-Gazette Des Moines Bureau.

Bird said during an appearance last month on “Iowa Press” on Iowa PBS that policy decisions made as a result of the audit — including whether to stop state funding for emergency contraception and abortions for rape victims — will be permanent and will not require legislative action.

Iowa law requires the state to pay for many of the expenses facing assault survivors who seek medical help, including the cost of forensic examinations to collect evidence and treatment for sexually transmitted infections. That is funded through the state's victim compensation fund, which comes from fines, fees and penalties paid by criminals. No taxpayer dollars go into the fund.

Should this pause become permanent, we would expect to see victims get billed for choosing to take Plan B after being assaulted. While it would be far from the only outrageous medical bill patients have received, it would be galling.

It's a policy choice we hope Iowa doesn't make. And, if Bird's office acts to stop making reimbursements, we hope voters will urge lawmakers to reverse the change.

Plan B, while imperfect, works to prevent ovulation, block fertilization or keep a fertilized egg from implanting in the uterus, according to the Mayo Clinic. The choice to use emergency conception after a sexual assault shouldn't be influenced by a person's financial means.