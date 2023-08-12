Praising a giant corporation feels about as weird as praising a national politician.

After all, as the cliche goes, even a broken clock is right twice a day.

But in the case of Google, we'll make an exception. The big tech company has shown over the past decade that it's genuine about its desire to build community here in Council Bluffs.

Many of us benefit from its generosity every day, yet alone from the products and services that we likely use throughout each day we spend on this Earth.

The massive investment — another $350 million was announced on top of the more than $5 billion already spent — is welcome news, and the jobs it continues to support are critical for our local economy.

But the real benefits, as we see it, are from the investments in our community, which is particularly visible with the BLink public Wi-Fi network that Google has helped to build over the past decade.

Googlers have helped local schools deploy Chromebooks and keep their networks safe. They've volunteered to promote science, technology, engineering and math education at the local and state levels, too.

On Tuesday, Google took another step in shaping southwest Iowa by pledging $250,000 to start an entrepreneurial resource hub and co-working space that's being developed by Advance Southwest Iowa.

The hub has the potential to transform the economy of Council Bluffs by providing the support necessary for more people to start businesses and find success with existing businesses. We're excited by the idea.

And we'd like to join Lt. Gov. Adam Gregg, U.S. Sen. Joni Ernst and Mayor Matt Walsh in sharing our appreciation for everything Google does for the benefit of the local community. Life is better in southwest Iowa because of Google.

As we said in the beginning, we're not inclined toward such praise.

We'd note, in fairness, no one is perfect. To extend Mitt Romney's infamous 2011 Iowa State Fair quip "corporations are people, my friend," no corporation is perfect, either. That is unless, of course, our own corporate policy — unbeknownst to us — requires us to say otherwise about our own firm.

Google raised eyebrows in 2018 when Google dropped "don't be evil" from its code of conduct. Privacy advocates raise serious concerns about the business model underpinning most internet companies, which collect data and use it to make money — in Google's case, largely by being an advertising platform.

The data centers behind Google and other tech companies are also colossal users of electricity. Google says its energy use in Iowa is 96% carbon-free. The Sierra Club might point out the nearby coal plant that provides electricity for much of the rest of us.

Still, we benefit from having Google in our backyard, and we — and the rest of American society — aren't about to stop using the internet or electronic devices in general anytime soon. We're glad to have them as neighbors.

Allie Hopkins, Google's head of data centers for Iowa and Nebraska, said Tuesday the company is proud that Council Bluffs is home to one of Google's largest data centers in the world. We're proud, too.