Our View: Iowa lawmakers' disregard of importance of face masks disappointing, but not unexpected

Ah the distinct, fecal smell of hypocrisy in action. The closer you live to the Iowa Capitol building in Des Moines, the more you should be able to smell it.
On Tuesday, Republican lawmakers in a committee shot down proposals that people be required to wear face masks in the state capitol building during this year’s legislative session. Because, you know, we’re still in a pandemic centered around an extremely contagious respiratory illness that has only killed 400,000 Americans in less than one year (of those, close to 4,400 are Iowans). Let’s reiterate that for the crowd in the back of the room who still don’t get it: Dead — as in the opposite of alive. Gone. Extinguished. No longer.
If those words don’t ring a bell, try this: Mourned. We’ll even use it in a sentence: The 4,400 Iowans who are now dead due to the COVID-19 pandemic are mourned by the family and friends they left behind with broken hearts and no good explanation to why their loved one is now gone. Extinguished. No longer.
Infectious disease and public health experts are in near-unanimous agreements that face coverings are effective in reducing the spread of the new coronavirus and COVID-19, especially when combined with social distancing and vigilant hand-washing.
The federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends people wear face masks in public when around others, and Iowa’s current public health emergency orders require face masks to be worn indoors in public when around other people for at least 15 minutes.
This was a simple measure confined to the state Capitol. That place in Des Moines with the shiny gold roof where the business of keeping Iowa a functioning state is done. No real cause for extreme measures to protect the health and safety of the lawmakers — and other staff members — there.
Republicans, who hold majorities and thus set policies and the lawmaking agenda in the Iowa House and Senate, have said they recommend people wear faces masks in the Capitol but have declined to require them. After all, Iowans will always do the right thing. Just ask Gov. Kim Reynolds. That is one of her oft-used mantras during the pandemic. We’re certain that phrase will end up on one of her campaign bumper stickers. The idea that any one person is infallible is wrong, but to assert that an entire state is, well that’s just pandering to voters who don’t want to be told what to do.
What baffles us is there was one Republican lawmaker during Tuesday’s committee meeting who appeared to support a mask mandate in the Capitol, but still voted against the proposals.
House rules committee chairman Cecil Dolecheck, R-Mount Ayr, said he understands the proposed mask requirement, and that the proposals were defeated for “reasons beyond my purview.”
Dolecheck is 69 years old, and Ringgold County, which he represents, currently has the state’s highest 14-day average rate for new COVID-19 cases, at 25%.
“It really shouldn’t be (a point of contention). I hope everyone wears a mask and does their part to mitigate the spread (of the virus),” said Dolecheck, who was the only Republican on the committee to speak about the proposed mask mandate during the hearing.
Here’s where we mention and commend lawmakers in the meeting for wearing a mask. But a lack of a requirement led to the Capitol rotunda being swarmed with unmasked protesters on the first day of the session. There comes a point where hope can only do so much and action must be the next step taken.
Then again, it’s not like these same lawmakers are trying to change Iowa’s abortion laws and regulations to suit their political needs. Because a party that is so much against people being told to wear a mask to help curb a pandemic that is hurting the state’s economy and killing Iowans, would never think to dictate what a woman should or should not do with her own body.
Oh wait ... do you smell that?