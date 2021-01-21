Our View: Iowa lawmakers' disregard of importance of face masks disappointing, but not unexpected

This was a simple measure confined to the state Capitol. That place in Des Moines with the shiny gold roof where the business of keeping Iowa a functioning state is done. No real cause for extreme measures to protect the health and safety of the lawmakers — and other staff members — there.

Republicans, who hold majorities and thus set policies and the lawmaking agenda in the Iowa House and Senate, have said they recommend people wear faces masks in the Capitol but have declined to require them. After all, Iowans will always do the right thing. Just ask Gov. Kim Reynolds. That is one of her oft-used mantras during the pandemic. We’re certain that phrase will end up on one of her campaign bumper stickers. The idea that any one person is infallible is wrong, but to assert that an entire state is, well that’s just pandering to voters who don’t want to be told what to do.